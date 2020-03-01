Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,000 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,823,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 282,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

