Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

