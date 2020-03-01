Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,500 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 127,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $54.12 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

