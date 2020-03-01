Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,693 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

COR stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $123.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

