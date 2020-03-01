Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.83 Million Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,668,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,907,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 147,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 112,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $736,465. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.