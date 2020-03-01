Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAN opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

