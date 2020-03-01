Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $158,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

