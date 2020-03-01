Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 36.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

