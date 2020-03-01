Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,967,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,856 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $23,909,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,322,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

