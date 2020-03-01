Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,967,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,856 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,909,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,322,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,423 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

