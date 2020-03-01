Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $35,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESGR. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $178.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.