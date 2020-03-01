EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 219.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after acquiring an additional 446,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

