Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of EFX opened at $142.04 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

