Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Position Increased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitable were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

