Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

