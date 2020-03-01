Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNUG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,142,000.

Shares of JNUG stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

