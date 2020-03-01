Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $66,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 94.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 542.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $85.60 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Repligen news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,599,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

