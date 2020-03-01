Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 147,676 Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after selling 147,676 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000.

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.11 on Friday. LiqTech International Inc has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

