Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 89,481 Shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,481 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Usio worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

USIO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

