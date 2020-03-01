Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $80,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 342,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.99 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

