Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $346.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

