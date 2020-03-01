Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Eventbrite stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

