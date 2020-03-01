Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

