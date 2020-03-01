FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,972 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedNat were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FedNat by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FedNat by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedNat by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FedNat by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $13.04 on Friday. FedNat Holding Company has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

