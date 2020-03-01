Ferro (FOE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOE stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

