Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 190.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

