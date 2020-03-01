Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,798 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 165.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

