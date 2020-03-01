Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC opened at $282.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

