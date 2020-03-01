Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chemed by 35.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE opened at $417.62 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $313.49 and a twelve month high of $513.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,656. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

