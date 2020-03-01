Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 474 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 2,894.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter worth $22,005,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 532,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 143,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WABCO stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

