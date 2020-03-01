Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 6,001 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 224,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

VKTX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.35. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

