Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,065,000 after buying an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 5,948.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 145,920 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

