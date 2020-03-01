Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

