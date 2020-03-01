Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

