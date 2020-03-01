Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 366.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 423,349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 292,206 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,800,000.

SEAS stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 62.34% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

