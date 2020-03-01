Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.