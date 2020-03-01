Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,266.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.49, for a total transaction of $154,605.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

