Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

