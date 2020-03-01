Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $52.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

