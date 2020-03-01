Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 711,859 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 744,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $9.33 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

