Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after purchasing an additional 76,912 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $368.72 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.24 and a 200-day moving average of $414.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

