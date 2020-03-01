Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 330.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 847.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 496,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APY opened at $18.60 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

