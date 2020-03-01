Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $65,000 Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

