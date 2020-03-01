Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pool by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.60.

POOL opened at $210.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $154.16 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

