Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $88,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

