Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Nomura cut their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

