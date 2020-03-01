Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $104,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.