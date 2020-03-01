Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $141.38 on Friday. argenx SE – has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

