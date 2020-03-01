Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,451. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

