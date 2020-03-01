Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY opened at $337.32 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $224.84 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.40 and a 200-day moving average of $340.75.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.